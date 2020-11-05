Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) PT Set at €4.90 by Jefferies Financial Group

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) received a €4.90 ($5.76) target price from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on CBK. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.10 ($6.00) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €3.80 ($4.47) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €4.00 ($4.71) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commerzbank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €4.98 ($5.86).

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Shares of CBK opened at €4.26 ($5.01) on Thursday. Commerzbank has a 1-year low of €2.80 ($3.30) and a 1-year high of €6.83 ($8.04). The company has a 50-day moving average of €4.37 and a 200 day moving average of €4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.