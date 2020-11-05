Commerce Resources Corp. (CCE.V) (CVE:CCE) Shares Gap Down to $0.24

Commerce Resources Corp. (CCE.V) (CVE:CCE)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.24, but opened at $0.22. Commerce Resources Corp. (CCE.V) shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 4,600 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34.

About Commerce Resources Corp. (CCE.V) (CVE:CCE)

Commerce Resources Corp. acquires, explores, develops, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. The company explores for rare earth elements, as well as tantalum and niobium deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Eldor property comprising 244 claims that covers an area of approximately 11,475 hectares located in Quebec; and the Blue River property located in British Columbia.

