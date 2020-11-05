Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLPBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research note on Wednesday. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Coloplast A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays downgraded Coloplast A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research note on Friday, October 16th.

Shares of CLPBY stock opened at $15.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.68 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.94. Coloplast A/S has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Coloplast A/S develops and markets intimate healthcare products and services worldwide. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit to individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

