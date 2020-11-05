Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.36

Shares of Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.36 and last traded at $14.47, with a volume of 40227 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.74.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLPBY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Coloplast A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Coloplast A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.48 and its 200 day moving average is $15.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.68 and a beta of 0.28.

Coloplast A/S develops and markets intimate healthcare products and services worldwide. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit to individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

