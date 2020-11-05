Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF) Short Interest Down 13.7% in October

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 540,900 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the September 30th total of 626,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,352.3 days.

CLPBF opened at $151.36 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.94. Coloplast A/S has a fifty-two week low of $113.75 and a fifty-two week high of $177.71.

About Coloplast A/S

Coloplast A/S develops and markets intimate healthcare products and services worldwide. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit to individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

