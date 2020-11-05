Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Receives $77.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.45.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Truist upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $29,915.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,368.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 1,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $92,375.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,248.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,904 shares of company stock valued at $6,706,251. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 33.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 459,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,440,000 after buying an additional 114,943 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% during the third quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 366,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,299,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 11.5% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 109,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,440,000 after purchasing an additional 11,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 74.7% during the third quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 37,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 16,151 shares during the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CL stock opened at $83.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40. The company has a market capitalization of $71.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.57. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $58.49 and a 12-month high of $85.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.85.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

