Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.08.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

CL stock opened at $83.86 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $58.49 and a one year high of $85.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.17 and a 200-day moving average of $74.85.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.19%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $29,915.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 1,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $92,375.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,248.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,904 shares of company stock valued at $6,706,251 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 40.5% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 212,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,592,000 after buying an additional 5,493 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.6% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 32,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Further Reading: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.