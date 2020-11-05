Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Chairman Purchases $14,140.00 in Stock

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Chairman Robert E. Mellor bought 2,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.07 per share, with a total value of $14,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 174,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,223.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
CDE stock opened at $7.45 on Thursday. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 2.12.
Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 34.20%. On average, research analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Noble Financial raised Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Coeur Mining in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James set a $9.50 price target on Coeur Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.
About Coeur Mining
Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada.
