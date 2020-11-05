Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Chairman Purchases $14,140.00 in Stock

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Chairman Robert E. Mellor bought 2,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.07 per share, with a total value of $14,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 174,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,223.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

CDE stock opened at $7.45 on Thursday. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 2.12.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 34.20%. On average, research analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDE. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 411.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after buying an additional 949,232 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $6,707,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $4,250,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $3,750,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 382.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 693,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 549,430 shares during the period. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Noble Financial raised Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Coeur Mining in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James set a $9.50 price target on Coeur Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada.

