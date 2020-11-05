Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Codexis is a leading protein engineering company that applies its proprietary CodeEvolver technology to develop proteins for a variety of applications, including as biocatalysts for the commercial manufacture of pharmaceuticals, fine chemicals and industrial enzymes, and enzymes as biotherapeutics and for use in molecular diagnostics. Codexis proven technology enables improvements in protein performance, meeting customer needs for rapid, cost-effective and sustainable manufacturing in multiple commercial-scale implementations of biocatalytic processes. “
Several other research firms have also issued reports on CDXS. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Codexis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Codexis in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Codexis from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Codexis has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.33.
Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.14. Codexis had a negative net margin of 20.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 million. Analysts forecast that Codexis will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Codexis news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total value of $116,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,129 shares in the company, valued at $713,986.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 211,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,955,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDXS. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Codexis by 77.3% during the third quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 198,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 86,368 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Codexis by 41.2% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,412,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,580,000 after acquiring an additional 412,131 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Codexis by 12.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 95,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 10,527 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Codexis by 79.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 41,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 18,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Codexis by 849.3% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.
About Codexis
Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.
