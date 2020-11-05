Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Codexis is a leading protein engineering company that applies its proprietary CodeEvolver technology to develop proteins for a variety of applications, including as biocatalysts for the commercial manufacture of pharmaceuticals, fine chemicals and industrial enzymes, and enzymes as biotherapeutics and for use in molecular diagnostics. Codexis proven technology enables improvements in protein performance, meeting customer needs for rapid, cost-effective and sustainable manufacturing in multiple commercial-scale implementations of biocatalytic processes. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CDXS. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Codexis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Codexis in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Codexis from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Codexis has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $14.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.24. Codexis has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $18.87. The firm has a market cap of $837.83 million, a PE ratio of -59.04 and a beta of 0.87.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.14. Codexis had a negative net margin of 20.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 million. Analysts forecast that Codexis will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Codexis news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total value of $116,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,129 shares in the company, valued at $713,986.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 211,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,955,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDXS. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Codexis by 77.3% during the third quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 198,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 86,368 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Codexis by 41.2% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,412,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,580,000 after acquiring an additional 412,131 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Codexis by 12.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 95,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 10,527 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Codexis by 79.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 41,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 18,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Codexis by 849.3% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

