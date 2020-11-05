Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Sold by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP trimmed its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,364 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,328,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,204,000 after acquiring an additional 916,195 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,296,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,784,000 after buying an additional 199,496 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $127,701,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 172.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,045,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,198,000 after buying an additional 1,295,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,016,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,158,000 after buying an additional 592,119 shares during the last quarter. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCEP opened at $34.97 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. Coca-Cola European Partners plc has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $57.11. The company has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 5.4%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $41.15 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.55 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.16.

Coca-Cola European Partners Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

