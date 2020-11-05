Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola European Partners PLC is a consumer packaged goods company. It is engaged in producing, distributing and marketing nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. It operates primarily in Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, formerly known as Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc., is headquartered in Uxbridge, United Kingdom. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Societe Generale upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $38.55 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $41.15 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.16.

CCEP opened at $34.97 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $57.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.73.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the third quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 1,588.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 348.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 26.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

