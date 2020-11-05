CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Stock Holdings Increased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 87.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 105.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 37.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 39.0% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

In other news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $99,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,867,857.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 1,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $99,443.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,666.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,743 shares of company stock valued at $538,927 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMS. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CMS Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded CMS Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.88.

CMS opened at $64.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $46.03 and a 1-year high of $69.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.40.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.46%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.