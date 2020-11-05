CloakCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $11,795.00 (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 5th. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000798 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $651,895.19 and $11,795.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002936 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000381 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00027532 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000043 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,527,309 coins. CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

CloakCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

