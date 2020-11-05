Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Upgraded to “Buy” by UBS Group

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) was upgraded by UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $80.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $68.00. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.15% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.44.

Shares of CLH opened at $61.00 on Thursday. Clean Harbors has a twelve month low of $29.45 and a twelve month high of $88.40. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.02.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $779.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.49 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Clean Harbors will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 27,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $1,791,125.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,390,542 shares in the company, valued at $221,605,825.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 20,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $1,251,619.88. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,979 shares of company stock worth $5,056,017. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 127,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,141,000 after acquiring an additional 6,204 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 1.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 1.3% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 465,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,045,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

