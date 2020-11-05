Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Upgraded by UBS Group to Buy

UBS Group upgraded shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. UBS Group currently has $80.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $68.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CLH. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Clean Harbors from an underperform rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.44.

Clean Harbors stock opened at $61.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 1.55. Clean Harbors has a one year low of $29.45 and a one year high of $88.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.02.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $779.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.49 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 31,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $2,013,271.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,333,042 shares in the company, valued at $214,414,591.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 20,279 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $1,251,619.88. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,979 shares of company stock worth $5,056,017. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 450.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 42.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

