Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Initiates Coverage on OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT)

Equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on OCFT. BidaskClub upgraded OneConnect Financial Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on OneConnect Financial Technology from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.47.

NASDAQ:OCFT opened at $22.01 on Thursday. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.65.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.55).

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCFT. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 195.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 12.0% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 932.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 13,993 shares during the last quarter.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

