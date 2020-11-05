Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Initiates Coverage on GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY)

Investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “sell” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective points to a potential downside of 18.37% from the stock’s previous close.

GSKY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on GreenSky in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of GreenSky in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub raised GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of GreenSky from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. GreenSky presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.22.

Shares of GreenSky stock opened at $4.90 on Thursday. GreenSky has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $9.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $893.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.98.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. GreenSky had a net margin of 3.24% and a negative return on equity of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that GreenSky will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of GreenSky by 17.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of GreenSky by 64.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of GreenSky by 307.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 10,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

