Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Director John C. Carter Sells 625 Shares

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total transaction of $46,868.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,174.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CRUS opened at $70.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.83 and its 200-day moving average is $66.03. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.04 and a 1-year high of $91.63. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.36. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $347.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 166,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,213,000 after buying an additional 10,062 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 100,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,191,000 after buying an additional 37,559 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 95,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,924,000 after buying an additional 9,458 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 367,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,724,000 after buying an additional 161,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

CRUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.