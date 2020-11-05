Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Director John C. Carter Sells 625 Shares

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total transaction of $46,868.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,174.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
CRUS opened at $70.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.83 and its 200-day moving average is $66.03. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.04 and a 1-year high of $91.63. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.85.
Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.36. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $347.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CRUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.
Cirrus Logic Company Profile
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.
