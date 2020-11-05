Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) announced its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Ciner Resources had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter.

Shares of CINR stock opened at $10.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $211.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.97. Ciner Resources has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $19.83.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciner Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Ciner Resources in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ciner Resources in the second quarter valued at about $3,762,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ciner Resources in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Ciner Resources by 551.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 15,831 shares during the last quarter. 7.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciner Resources LP engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products. The company has approximately 23,500 acres of leased and licensed subsurface mining areas in the Green River Basin of Wyoming.

