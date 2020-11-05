Cindy Fiedelman Sells 1,024 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Stock

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $150,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,528. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cindy Fiedelman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 30th, Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.14, for a total transaction of $151,695.36.

On Monday, August 31st, Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,025 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.65, for a total transaction of $158,516.25.

On Friday, August 28th, Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,363 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.95, for a total value of $209,833.85.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $148.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.22. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $165.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.23.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($1.62). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLR. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,311,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,404,808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611,583 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 25.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,941,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,583,000 after purchasing an additional 590,034 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 321.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 201,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,011,000 after purchasing an additional 153,800 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 592.8% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 18,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DLR. TD Securities assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.18.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of customers across the Americas, EMEA and APAC, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products.

