Cigna (NYSE:CI) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 18.30-18.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $18.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $158-158 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $155.84 billion.

Cigna stock opened at $210.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.90. Cigna has a fifty-two week low of $118.50 and a fifty-two week high of $224.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Several brokerages have commented on CI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cigna from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $243.70.

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,743,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,550,665. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Eric P. Palmer purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $168.77 per share, with a total value of $168,770.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,481,687.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

