Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Sold by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP trimmed its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 30.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,679 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,640 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Ciena were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 294.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,182,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $334,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615,896 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ciena by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,783,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,619,000 after purchasing an additional 96,321 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Ciena by 45.0% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,423,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,808 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Ciena by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,672,941 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $144,767,000 after purchasing an additional 19,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Ciena by 5.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,265,314 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,910,000 after purchasing an additional 113,230 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Ciena from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Ciena from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ciena from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Ciena in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.62.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $39.71 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.83. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $30.58 and a 1 year high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $976.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.49 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total transaction of $254,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $43,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,345 shares of company stock valued at $1,760,034. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

