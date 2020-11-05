CIBC Cuts SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) (TSE:SNC) Price Target to C$30.00

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) (TSE:SNC) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SNC. Raymond James decreased their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) upgraded SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$33.00 price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$33.17.

SNC stock opened at C$19.00 on Monday. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. has a 1-year low of C$17.50 and a 1-year high of C$34.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.64 and a 200-day moving average price of C$22.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.52%.

In related news, Director Zine Edine Smati purchased 2,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$22.43 per share, with a total value of C$65,964.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$91,758.84.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects segments. The EDPM segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, civil infrastructure, aerospace, defense and security, and technology sectors.

