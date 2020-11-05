Chris McLeish Acquires 20,240 Shares of Ibstock plc (IBST.L) (LON:IBST) Stock

Ibstock plc (IBST.L) (LON:IBST) insider Chris McLeish bought 20,240 shares of Ibstock plc (IBST.L) stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 147 ($1.92) per share, for a total transaction of £29,752.80 ($38,872.22).

Shares of LON:IBST opened at GBX 156.60 ($2.05) on Thursday. Ibstock plc has a 1 year low of GBX 131.90 ($1.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 323.98 ($4.23). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 159.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 172.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.88 million and a PE ratio of -38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IBST. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ibstock plc (IBST.L) in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ibstock plc (IBST.L) from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 175 ($2.29) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Ibstock plc (IBST.L) from GBX 212 ($2.77) to GBX 185 ($2.42) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ibstock plc (IBST.L) from GBX 289 ($3.78) to GBX 183 ($2.39) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Ibstock plc (IBST.L) from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 207.29 ($2.71).

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete products primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products. The company provides facing bricks, walling stones, architectural masonry products, cast stones, facade systems, and retaining walls, as well as lintels, sills, and arches; roof tiles, chimneys soffits, and roofing accessories; and fencings, caps and copings, bollards, balustrades, path edgings, and urban landscaping products.

