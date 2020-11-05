China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Shenhua Energy Company Limited is engaged in production and sales of coal, railway and port transportation of coal-related materials along with power generation and sales. It operates coal mines, railway network and seaports that are mainly used to transport its coal sales. The Company sells coal primarily to power plants and metallurgical producers. In addition, the company generates and sells coal-based power to provincial/regional electric grid companies. It operates a number of railways including Shenshuo-Shuohuang Railway, Huanghua Port, and Shenhua Tianjin Coal Berth. Moreover, China Shenhua also processes large-scale clean power business on a fast growing basis, which complements the Company’s coal business. China Shenhua Energy Company Limited is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

CSUAY stock opened at $7.09 on Monday. China Shenhua Energy has a one year low of $5.98 and a one year high of $8.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that China Shenhua Energy will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the production and sales of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's Coal segment produces coal from surface and underground mines; and sells coal to power plants, metallurgical and coal chemical producers, and provincial/regional electric grid companies.

