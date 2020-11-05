Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Shares Purchased by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,372,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729,328 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,608,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,587,000 after purchasing an additional 329,268 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,599,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,536,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,846,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,897,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,233,000 after purchasing an additional 535,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Chimera Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.06.

CIM opened at $8.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.78. Chimera Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Chimera Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 17.05%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.56%. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Chimera Investment Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.