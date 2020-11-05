Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Shares Up 10.8%

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) shot up 10.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.23 and last traded at $1.23. 1,503,746 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 2,446,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.71.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1.29. The firm has a market cap of $146.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $306.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.18 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 21.12% and a negative net margin of 14.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHS. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,344,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,042,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 662,112 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 569.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 767,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 652,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 60,583.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 355,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 355,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

About Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS)

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

