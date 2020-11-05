Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Position Cut by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP trimmed its stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 80.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,339 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Chewy were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Chewy by 624.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 531.0% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 50.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 99.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 10,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $591,376.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,852,895.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 32,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $1,675,535.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,198.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 313,941 shares of company stock worth $18,459,105. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Chewy stock opened at $67.04 on Thursday. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.62 and a 12 month high of $74.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.95. The company has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.89 and a beta of -0.11.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. The company’s revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CHWY shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Chewy from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Cleveland Research started coverage on Chewy in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chewy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Chewy from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Chewy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chewy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.13.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

