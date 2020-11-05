Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS, INC. develops, manufactures, licenses and markets proprietary rapid diagnostic tests in the growing $5 billion point-of-care testing market. Chembio’s two FDA PMA-approved, CLIA-waived, rapid HIV tests are marketed in the U.S. by a third party company. Chembio markets its HIV STAT-PAK line of rapid HIV tests internationally to government and donor-funded programs directly and through distributors. Chembio also has rapid tests for veterinary tuberculosis and chagas disease. In 2007 Chembio received a U.S. patent for its Dual Path Platform technology which has significant advantages over lateral-flow technologies. This technology is providing Chembio with a significant pipeline of business opportunities for the development and manufacture of new products based on DPP. Chembio is licensed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as well as the U. S. Department of Agriculture, and is certified for the global market under the International Standards Organization directive 13.485. “

Shares of Chembio Diagnostics stock opened at $4.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.11. Chembio Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $15.89.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 million. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 72.75% and a negative net margin of 71.88%. Sell-side analysts predict that Chembio Diagnostics will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, Dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

