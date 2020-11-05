Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $7,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 15.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,707,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,870,000 after purchasing an additional 222,339 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,320,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,685,000 after buying an additional 22,322 shares during the last quarter. Altarock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 5.1% in the second quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,151,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,110,000 after buying an additional 55,552 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.5% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 920,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,417,000 after buying an additional 13,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 18.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 916,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,566,000 after buying an additional 142,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

CHTR stock opened at $634.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.08, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $617.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $566.42. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $345.67 and a fifty-two week high of $663.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $12.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, COO John Bickham sold 9,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.62, for a total value of $5,794,678.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 6,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.10, for a total transaction of $4,040,383.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at $21,367,580.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $590.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Nomura Securities raised shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $646.36.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

