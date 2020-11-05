Chariot Oil & Gas Limited (CHAR.L) (LON:CHAR) Sets New 12-Month High at $7.98

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited (CHAR.L) (LON:CHAR) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 7.98 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.48 ($0.10), with a volume of 6640657 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.39 ($0.10).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Chariot Oil & Gas Limited (CHAR.L) in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Chariot Oil & Gas Limited (CHAR.L) in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2.53.

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration business. It holds exploration licenses covering two blocks in Namibia; three blocks in Morocco; and four blocks in the Barreirinhas Basin offshore Brazil. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

