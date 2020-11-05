Champion Bear Resources Ltd. (CBA.V) (CVE:CBA) Shares Gap Up to $0.10

Champion Bear Resources Ltd. (CBA.V) (CVE:CBA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.10, but opened at $0.11. Champion Bear Resources Ltd. (CBA.V) shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 6,100 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 million and a P/E ratio of -2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.14.

About Champion Bear Resources Ltd. (CBA.V) (CVE:CBA)

Champion Bear Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company primary explores for gold, platinum group metals, copper, polymetallic, tantalum, and REE deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Eagle Rock, Plomp Farm, and Separation Rapids properties, as well as a 50% interest in the Parkin joint venture property located in Ontario.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Bear Resources Ltd. (CBA.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Bear Resources Ltd. (CBA.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.