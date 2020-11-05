CGI (NYSE:GIB) PT Lowered to $101.00

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $102.00 to $101.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 56.83% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on GIB. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CGI from $78.25 to $79.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays raised their target price on CGI from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Pi Financial reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CGI in a report on Monday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.66.
NYSE:GIB opened at $64.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CGI has a one year low of $46.32 and a one year high of $87.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.12. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90.
About CGI
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.