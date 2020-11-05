CGI (NYSE:GIB) PT Lowered to $101.00

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $102.00 to $101.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 56.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GIB. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CGI from $78.25 to $79.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays raised their target price on CGI from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Pi Financial reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CGI in a report on Monday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.66.

NYSE:GIB opened at $64.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CGI has a one year low of $46.32 and a one year high of $87.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.12. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 43.5% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in CGI by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in CGI by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of CGI by 5.4% in the second quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CGI by 433.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.32% of the company’s stock.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

