Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CJPRY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Central Japan Railway from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Japan Railway from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CJPRY opened at $12.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.67 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Central Japan Railway has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $20.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.98 and its 200-day moving average is $14.91.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Central Japan Railway had a return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 2.03%. Analysts forecast that Central Japan Railway will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Central Japan Railway Company Profile

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as operates a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

