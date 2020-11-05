Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Gap Down to $0.69

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.69, but opened at $0.65. Centennial Resource Development shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 31,023 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on CDEV shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Centennial Resource Development to $0.80 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler raised Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $0.60 to $0.70 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Centennial Resource Development presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.03.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 6.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.83.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 69.80%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development Inc will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO George S. Glyphis purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.57 per share, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,273,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,077.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 130,000 shares of company stock worth $81,450. Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 266.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,463,361 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,874 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 54.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,833,936 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 646,004 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 6,910.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 909,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 896,626 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the second quarter worth about $729,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP lifted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 337.5% in the second quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 121,674 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 93,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.