Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lowered its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Centene were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 25.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,465,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,931,000 after acquiring an additional 7,514,264 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Centene by 1,386.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,456,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223,577 shares during the period. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Centene during the second quarter worth $95,159,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Centene by 171.8% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,339,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,974 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Centene by 168.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,145,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,553 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNC. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Centene from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Centene from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Centene from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stephens downgraded Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.18.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $63.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $43.96 and a 52-week high of $74.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.73. The company has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.55.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.30. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $29.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 33,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $2,170,376.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $87,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,724 shares of company stock worth $9,357,457 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

