Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Upgraded at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centamin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Centamin presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CELTF opened at $1.68 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.06. Centamin has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $3.07.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal project is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

