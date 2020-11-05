Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Sold by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC trimmed its position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 7.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Celsius by 4.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Celsius by 3.1% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Celsius by 57.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Celsius in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Celsius in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

CELH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Celsius from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on Celsius from $11.75 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

NASDAQ CELH opened at $23.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 587.40 and a beta of 1.72. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $26.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.78.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Celsius had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 720,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $11,027,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $1,530,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,363.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

