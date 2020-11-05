Celldex Therapeutics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,046 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,163% compared to the average volume of 162 put options.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLDX. ValuEngine raised shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Celldex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $43,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $55,000. HC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 68.8% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 19,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLDX opened at $17.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $695.66 million, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 2.94. Celldex Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $19.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.80.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,035.16% and a negative return on equity of 36.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immunotherapies and other cancer-targeting biologics. It develops CDX-1140, an agonist human monoclonal antibody, which is being studied as a single-agent and in combination with CDX-301 in a Phase I dose-escalation study in metastatic solid tumors and B cell lymphomas; CDX-3379, a monoclonal antibody designed to block the activity of ErbB3 that is in an early Phase II study in advanced head and neck squamous cell cancer in combination with Erbitux; CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the KIT receptor and inhibits its activity; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody that uses anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 co-stimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway.

