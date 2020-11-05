Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celestica, Inc. is one of the largest electronics manufacturing services company in the world, serving the computer, and communications sectors. The company provides competitive manufacturing technology and service solutions for printed circuit assembly and system assembly, as well as post-manufacturing support to many of the world’s leading original equipment manufacturers. Celestica’s extensive depth and breadth of offerings supports a wide variety of customer requirements from low volume, high complexity custom products to high volume commodity products. “

Get Celestica alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on CLS. ValuEngine lowered Celestica from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Celestica from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Pi Financial restated a buy rating and set a $11.40 price objective on shares of Celestica in a research report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded Celestica from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Celestica from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.02.

Shares of CLS opened at $6.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $797.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.96 and a 200-day moving average of $6.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Celestica has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $9.29.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Celestica had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 0.57%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celestica will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Celestica by 7.1% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 23,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Celestica by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 75,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Celestica by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Celestica by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Celestica by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 69,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. 59.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, engineering, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celestica (CLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.