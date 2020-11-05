CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CBTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CBTX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

CBTX stock opened at $18.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. CBTX has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $31.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.70 and its 200 day moving average is $17.86. The company has a market capitalization of $456.40 million, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.93.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). CBTX had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 5.35%. Sell-side analysts expect that CBTX will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of CBTX by 510.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of CBTX by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CBTX by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of CBTX by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CBTX by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

About CBTX

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

