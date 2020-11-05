CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 7.16%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBFV opened at $19.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $107.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.67. CB Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

CBFV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet lowered CB Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

In other news, Vice Chairman Charles R. Guthrie bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,750.00. Also, Director John J. Lacarte purchased 10,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $193,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 38,488 shares of company stock worth $721,489. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts.

