Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (CET.TO) (TSE:CET) Shares Gap Down to $0.12

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (CET.TO) (TSE:CET)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.11. Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (CET.TO) shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 27,200 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 million and a P/E ratio of -0.22.

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (CET.TO) (TSE:CET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$8.84 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Cathedral Energy Services Inc, provides directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It offers horizontal and directional drilling services; and drilling optimization and well planning services.

