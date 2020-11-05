Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Catalent, Inc. provides advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products. It operates through Oral Technologies, Medication Delivery Solutions, and Development & Clinical Services. The Oral Technologies segment address the full diversity of the pharmaceutical industry including small molecules, large molecule biologics and consumer health products. The Medication Delivery Solutions segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for delivery of drugs and biologics administered through injection, inhalation, and ophthalmic routes. The Development and Clinical Services segment provides manufacturing, packaging, storage, and inventory management services for drugs and biologics in clinical trials. Catalent, Inc. is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. “

CTLT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $62.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.56.

CTLT opened at $101.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.45, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.59. Catalent has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $103.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.47.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $845.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.87 million. Catalent had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 2,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total value of $278,052.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $201,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,433 shares of company stock valued at $18,142,719. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Catalent by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Catalent by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Catalent by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Catalent by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Catalent by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 13,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

