Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Short Interest Update

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,500 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the September 30th total of 127,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRRFY opened at $3.15 on Thursday. Carrefour has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $3.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

A number of analysts recently commented on CRRFY shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Carrefour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

