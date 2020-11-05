Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cardtronics plc provides ATM services primarily in North America and Europe. The company is at the convergence of retailers, financial institutions, prepaid card programs and the customers they share. Cardtronics, Inc., formerly known as Cardtronics plc, is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

CATM has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cardtronics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Cardtronics in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.67.

NASDAQ CATM opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.96. Cardtronics has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $47.41.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $279.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.62 million. Cardtronics had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cardtronics will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,173,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,541,000 after acquiring an additional 59,595 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 27.3% during the second quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 759,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,204,000 after acquiring an additional 162,739 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardtronics during the second quarter valued at $13,574,000. Shannon River Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardtronics during the second quarter valued at $9,704,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 13.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 289,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after acquiring an additional 33,536 shares during the last quarter.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

