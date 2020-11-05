Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Aegis boosted their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Friday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Northland Securities started coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Cardiovascular Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.13.

Shares of NASDAQ CSII opened at $36.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.47 and a beta of 1.30. Cardiovascular Systems has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $55.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.25.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a negative net margin of 11.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sandra Sedo sold 2,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $93,073.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,895.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.22 per share, with a total value of $96,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,320. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $135,200 and sold 8,731 shares valued at $279,300. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the first quarter valued at $3,866,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 61.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,052 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 12,251 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,230,795 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,336,000 after purchasing an additional 30,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 12.1% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,425 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

