Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.65-5.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAH. Bank of America upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Barclays upgraded Cardinal Health from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardinal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Cardinal Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.90.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

NYSE CAH opened at $49.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Cardinal Health has a 1-year low of $39.05 and a 1-year high of $60.69.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $36.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 130.94% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4859 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.