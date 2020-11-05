Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.65-5.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Cardinal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.90.

CAH opened at $49.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of -3.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Cardinal Health has a 12-month low of $39.05 and a 12-month high of $60.69.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $36.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 130.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a $0.4859 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

