Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Lifted to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $57.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Cardinal Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardinal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.90.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $49.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.96, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.95. Cardinal Health has a 12-month low of $39.05 and a 12-month high of $60.69.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 130.94% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4859 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,307,000 after buying an additional 52,482 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

